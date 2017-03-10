Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

James Franco Pictures

James Franco leaving LAX - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 10th March 2017

Women's March in Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 21st January 2017

Jane Fonda and James Franco
Jane Fonda and James Franco

The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 7th January 2017

Red Carpet Arrivals for 'In Dubious Battle' at the Mill Valley Film Festival - Mill Valley California United States - Sunday 9th October 2016

Lola Sultan and James Franco
James Franco out and about with a friend in SoHo, Manhattan - Manhattan New York United States - Wednesday 28th September 2016

2016 Outfest Los Angeles Screening Of "King Cobra" And The Presentation Of The James Schamus Ally Award - West Hollywood California United States - Sunday 17th July 2016

New York Screening of 'Mother May I Sleep With Danger?' - New York New York United States - Tuesday 7th June 2016

The Adderall Diaires Premiere Screening - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 12th April 2016

The Adderall Diaires Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 12th April 2016

Adderall Diaries Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 12th April 2016

Hulu Original '11.22.63' premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 11th February 2016

Hulu Original '11.22.63' premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 11th February 2016

Brothers James and Dave Franco filming 'The Disaster Movie' - Burbank California United States - Saturday 23rd January 2016

James Franco and his younger brother Dave Franco on set filming 'The Disaster Artist' - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 11th December 2015

Los Angeles World Premiere of 'The Night Before' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 18th November 2015

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.