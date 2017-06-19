For many, bringing another 'Jumanji' film to the big screen after Robin Williams' death is sacrilege. The actor was the heart of the original movie, bringing the laughs thick and fast to those that were watching, but giving a stirring and emotional performance throughout as he portrayed a man who still had the heart of a young boy, after being ripped from his family at an early age.

The cast of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is a hugely talented one

Now though, with each bit of information that comes out it become a little bit clearer that the Jake Kasdan-directed sequel will be a completely other entity than the original we saw back in 1995. Jack Black - who stars in the flick - has recently opened up a little bit about what we should expect, and how the film will pay tribute to Robin Williams in its own unique way.

"We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death," the actor teased in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. "But while we're there, we find clues left behind by [Williams' character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there."

He also discussed the differences between the original movie and the upcoming sequel, saying this time we'll get to see the "inside world" of Jumanji.

"This one takes place primarily inside the jungle of 'Jumanji'. That's the coolest part of the film - we're able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

Exactly whether or not these scenes and locations will resonate with viewers remains to be seen, but what we should be thankful about is that this will be a sequel rather than a complete reboot. The original 'Jumanji' film was so beloved that it would be hard to see actors trying to fit into the roles that have already been established. In doing a sequel and a brand new story, all of that can be avoided with a lot of room to expand upon and evolve ideas that those behind the flick may have.

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' is set for release in cinemas on December 20, 2017.