Hugh Jackman Pictures

67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - Logan - Photocall - Berlin Germany - Friday 17th February 2017

Hugh Jackman
James Mangold, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
James Mangold, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen
James Mangold, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
James Mangold, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Gabrielle's Angel Ball 2016 - New York New York United States - Tuesday 22nd November 2016

Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness

2016 Global Citizen Festival in NYC - New York City New York United States - Sunday 25th September 2016

Chelsea Handler and Hugh Jackman

Eddie the Eagle premiere - Arrivals - Munich Germany - Sunday 20th March 2016

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Iris Berben and Hugh Jackman
Iris Berben, Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Iris Berben and Hugh Jackman
Iris Berben and Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton
Hugh Jackman
Iris Berben and Hugh Jackman
Iris Berben, Hugh Jackman and Eddie
Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton

'Eddie The Eagle' Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 17th March 2016

Eddie the Eagle European Premiere - London United Kingdom - Friday 18th March 2016

Eddie The Eagle - European film afterparty - London United Kingdom - Friday 18th March 2016

The European Premiere of 'Eddie The Eagle' - London United Kingdom - Thursday 17th March 2016

'Eddie The Eagle'European film premiere - London United Kingdom - Friday 18th March 2016

'Eddie The Eagle' Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 17th March 2016

Chicago screening of 'Eddie the Eagle' - Arrivals - Chicago Illinois United States - Tuesday 16th February 2016

2016 G'Day Los Angeles Gala - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 28th January 2016

Artists imagine celebs as the next James Bond - New South Wales Australia - Tuesday 17th November 2015

New York premiere of 'Pan' - Manhattan New York United States - Sunday 4th October 2015

The 2015 Global Citizen Festival - New York New York United States - Saturday 26th September 2015

Being such an acclaimed actor, Hugh Jackman has been photographed all over the world by the paparazzi. Here, on Contact Music, we have collected tonnes of pictures and entire albums of Hugh Jackman traveling from place to place, posing with fans, and promoting his films at prestigious red carpet events.

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.