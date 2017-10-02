This year's closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto turned absolutely epic when Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams joined together on stage for an epic duet of 'Badlands' as well as 'Cuts Like A Knife'. Even Prince Harry was enamoured by the show.

The 2017 Invictus Games came to a close on Saturday night (September 30th 2017) with a dream live duo made up of The Boss himself and the dashing Bryan Adams. The pair song two duets from their respective back catalogues to a thrilled crowd.

57-year-old Ontario native Bryan kicked things off with a rendition of his 1985 hit 'Summer of '69', letting the rapturous audience sing half of the first verse. After that, he addressed the crowd to thank Prince Harry for arranging another fantastic event and introduce a good friend of his.

'It's great to be part of this Invictus Games, it's the second time I've done it', he said. 'I wanna thank Prince Harry for having the incredible courage to put it all together... Ladies and gentlemen, let's bring back The Boss: Bruce Springsteen.'

The pair of them sung Bruce's 1978 song 'Badlands' from his fourth album 'Darkness on the Edge of Town'. It's an appropriate song for the current political climate in the world, and with the duet came two impressive solos from both singers. Plus, they also performed 'Cuts Like a Knife' from Bryan's 1983 album of the same name; it wasn't actually a first for them either, as they collaborated for a performance of the song at the Rainforest Fund benefit concert in 2010.

The closing performance was so impressive that there was a brilliant moment of role reversal at the end where Prince Harry came up on stage and gave the rock legends a deep bow.

'A lot of you said to me last year you wanted Bruce Springsteen and I tell you what, we got him', he told the crowd. 'Both of them flew all this way for one night for all of you.'