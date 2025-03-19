The Bear star Matty Matheson forms hardcore band with Alexisonfire member Matty Matheson has launched his new hardcore band Pig Pen featuring wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire. SHARE SHARE Matty Matheson has launched the hardcore band Pig Pen

'The Bear' star Matty Matheson has formed a new hardcore band called Pig Pen.

The 43-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying handyman Neil Fak on the award-winning FX series - has teamed up with Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire (guitar and backing vocals) on the new outfit.

The band is completed by country artist Daniel Romano on guitar, Romano’s brother Ian SKI Romano on drums, and Tommy Major on bass.

Unveiling the group on Instagram, Matheson wrote: “A few old friends got together a couple years ago and wrote and recorded 10 songs over 2 days. We just wanted to hang out and see what’s up. This is our band. we are Pig Pen.”





Pig Pen have also shared a preview and video clip of an untitled song and will make their live debut on April 25 at Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto, Canada.

As well as being an actor, Matheson is a restaurateur with eateries in Toronto.

The foodie has also released cookbooks, including 2024’s ‘Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches’.