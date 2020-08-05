Zooey Deschanel wants to spend ''a million billion'' years with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott, as she posted a glowing tribute to mark their first anniversary.
The 'New Girl' actress and the 'Property Brothers' star - who began dating in 2019 and went public during a taping of 'Dancing with the Stars' - are celebrating their first anniversary together, and have each marked the special occasion with moving social media tributes.
In Zooey's post, she wrote: ''One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human.
''I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you.''
Whilst in his own Instagram post, 42-year-old Jonathan said meeting Zooey had changed his life ''forever''.
He wrote: ''How time flies when you're having the best time of your life. Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice.''
The couple met whilst filming 'Carpool Karaoke' in August last year, and Jonathan previously admitted he was flirting with 40-year-old Zooey so much, producers had to edit out a lot of comments.
He said: ''We like to joke because we met on 'Carpool Karaoke' and I was pretty chill and she was being super-friendly and a little flirty, [but] she's like, 'What are you talking about? You were super-flirty'.
''I'm like, 'No, no, no, you were more flirty.' The producers came back and said that I was flirting so bad that they had to edit down the cut, so when you watch 'Carpool Karaoke', it looks like she's a little more [flirty] but apparently if you watch the full cut, it would be me. I'm smoother in my head than I am in real life.''
And Jonathan has also said he wants to elope with his girlfriend, because he doesn't think he'll be able to top his brother Drew Scott's glamorous wedding to Linda Phan in 2018.
Speaking earlier this year, he said: ''Their wedding was the most beautiful, amazing, incredible thing ever. The bar has been raised so high. Maybe I'll just elope!
''No, I mean right now we're just revelling in the fact that we love each other madly and were still discovering each other. It's the most incredible relationship ever, so we're content in that. I've never experienced [this] before in my life.''
