Zoey Deutch claims she had coronavirus.

The 25-year-old actress has said she and a group of her friends all caught the highly infectious virus, and has claimed she battled the illness - which is also known as COVID-19 - for a full month before eventually getting better.

In an essay for Vulture, the 'Zombieland: Double Tap' star said: ''I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, 'Where did you get it?' and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known.

''I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they're saying you're supposed to. I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay. I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions. I have to say I'm also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to. I've been quarantined longer than there was a mandated shut-in.''

Zoey says she and her friends all experienced ''drastically different symptoms'', and claimed her own illness came in the form of a ''sore throat'' and feelings of being ''delirious''.

She added: ''My experience was that me and my friends who got it all had such drastically different symptoms. I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like I was losing my mind. It was different than the normal 'Me feeling like I'm losing my mind.' One of my friends only lost taste and smell. One went to the hospital with the 'normal' symptoms, but another friend had absolutely no symptoms at all. I stayed inside for almost two months, and I still very minimally go out, with a mask.''

The 'Set It Up' actress feels ''lucky'' to have come out the other side of her battle with coronavirus, and urged people to take more care when they go outside to ensure they help keep less healthy people safe.

She said: ''I am so lucky to be healthy, that I'm safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors; I am incredibly privileged. But not everyone shares that privilege - so we need to be extra careful for those who don't by wearing masks.''