Zoe Kravitz says filming on 'The Batman' cannot resume if social distancing measures are in place.

The 31-year-old actress plays Catwoman in Matt Reeves' DC Comics movie and, like most movies, filming on the project has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoe insists it is impossible for her or any of her co-stars - who include Robert Pattinson as Batman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin - to return to work on the blockbuster until normal filming can take place due to the number of people required to make the movie.

She told Variety: ''You have people touching your face, touching your body all day long. I need help getting into the catsuit. I can't do it on my own.''

The 'Big Little Lies' star added that her role as Catwoman has required more physical contact than any other job she has worked on previously.

Zoe explained: ''I was probably touched more than any other job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that.''

She also confessed that she had ''no idea'' when production is going to restart, but she is ''hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, 'We're ready to go.' ''

When asked about production restarting, Zoe said: ''I'm in touch with everybody, and everyone's ready to go when it's safe.

''But no, we have no idea.''

Zoe's co-star Colin Farrell recently admitted that he ''can't wait'' to return to filming because he has a ''couple of tasty scenes'' as Penguin.

The 43-year-old actor told GMA News: I had only started it and I can't wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it.

''I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can't wait to get back.

''I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of my journey so I can't wait to get back and really get into it.''