Channing Tatum no longer wears Crocs after Zoe Kravitz told him just what she thought of him wearing the slip-on clogs.
Zoe Kravitz "convinced" Channing Tatum to ditch his Crocs.
The 'Big Little Lies' star didn't hold back when she saw the 'Magic Mike' star sporting a pair of the slip-on clogs.
While promoting the pair's upcoming film 'Pussy Island' - which marks Zoe's directional debut - Channing told Deadline: “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."
Zoe responded: “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan."
Channing continued: “I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again. And I said, ‘OK, fine.'"
The 32-year-old actress then added insult to injury when she explained that she thinks some people can pull off the look - but not Channing.
She insisted: “Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them."
Crocs have become popular among a number of A-listers, including Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.
The latter's nude snap in a pair of custom hot pink Crocs recently caused a reported 4,900 per cent spike in sales of the footwear.
The 38-year-old rapper posed with just two fluffy heart pillows covering her modesty and a pair of bedazzled Crocs, featuring Chanel’s iconic double-C logo.
And fans went clamoring after the shoes and the website went down after the striking snap was shared.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...