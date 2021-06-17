Zoe Kravitz "convinced" Channing Tatum to ditch his Crocs.

The 'Big Little Lies' star didn't hold back when she saw the 'Magic Mike' star sporting a pair of the slip-on clogs.

While promoting the pair's upcoming film 'Pussy Island' - which marks Zoe's directional debut - Channing told Deadline: “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."

Zoe responded: “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan."

Channing continued: “I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again. And I said, ‘OK, fine.'"

The 32-year-old actress then added insult to injury when she explained that she thinks some people can pull off the look - but not Channing.

She insisted: “Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them."

Crocs have become popular among a number of A-listers, including Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

The latter's nude snap in a pair of custom hot pink Crocs recently caused a reported 4,900 per cent spike in sales of the footwear.

The 38-year-old rapper posed with just two fluffy heart pillows covering her modesty and a pair of bedazzled Crocs, featuring Chanel’s iconic double-C logo.

And fans went clamoring after the shoes and the website went down after the striking snap was shared.