Zoe Kravitz is embarrassed by her past style choices.

The 31-year-old actress admitted she was recently left cringing when a pal sent her some old pictures of them where it looks like they got ''dressed in the dark''.

She told Variety's 'Big Ticket' podcast: ''Oh man, one of my best friends the other day started sending me all these old photos from 2005. It really sent me into this crazy spiral because I thought we looked really cool at the time, and looking at these photos, I was just like, 'Dude, what? What?' My friend said, 'I think we were playing a game where we would get dressed in the dark with no mirror. And then anytime we caught our reflection anywhere, we would take a shot.' It just looked so messy.''

Meanwhile, Zoe - has experimented with a number of different styles over the years - recently revealed she prefers to keep her hair natural.

She said: ''The struggle's always been real for me and my hair. The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture. I really prefer my hair being natural.''

Hairstylist Nikki Nelms - who has worked with Zoe since 2013 - said Zoe was becoming more confident about experimenting with her natural look.

She said: ''She's super open to change and not that attached to anything. She's open to length or cutting it, darkening or bleaching. When you're open, you can experience more.''

Zoe also revealed she tries to adopt the natural approach when it comes to make-up too.

The YSL Beauty brand ambassador said: ''It shouldn't be something you use to cover up. And I feel like YSL Beauty isn't asking me to cover myself up or be something I'm not. Make-up should highlight your individuality.

''Their foundations are great, Touche Éclat is like 24 hours of sleep in a pen that you can put in your pocket. You just have to learn what works for you, and learn what doesn't.''