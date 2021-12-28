Zoe Kravitz has revealed working with cats was the biggest challenge on the set of 'The Batman'.
Zoe Kravitz has quipped that her cat co-stars on 'The Batman' were the biggest divas on set.
The 33-year-old actress - who plays Selina Kyle and her alter ego Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader - admitted working alongside the fidgety felines was harder than any of the car stunts and chases because the pussies had a mind of their own and they had to wait around for them to play ball.
Zoe told Buzzfeed: "The funniest thing would be us getting ready to shoot and we'd have these cat wranglers come in who had these toys to make the cats stay on their marks, and it would kinda work, but not really.
"So, it ended up that we were always waiting for the cats — like we'd be ready to go, but then the cat would decide to move.
"People would have to hide behind the cabinets or in the corners, so me and Rob [Pattinson] would be doing a scene and there are these cat ladies tucked away and pretending not to be there.
"It was pretty funny because, at the end of the day, you cannot tell a cat what to do.
"Like, after all the car flips and fights and chases, one of the hardest things to do on set was getting the cats to stay put."
The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star is well aware of the animal's traits as she recently revealed she studied lions and cats for the role.
Speaking about her work with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo, she said: "We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and we talked about what is actually possible when you're my size, and Batman's so much stronger than me.
"What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."
Zoe also described her character's portrayal in the film as an "origin story" as Selina starts to discover "who she is".
She explained: "So it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive.
"I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...