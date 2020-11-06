Zoe Kravitz is very "proud" that her father Lenny Kravitz is now a brand ambassador for YSL along with her.
Zoe Kravitz is delighted that her father Lenny Kravitz is now part of the YSL family along with her.
'The Batman' actress has been a YSL Beauty brand ambassador since 2016 and her 56-year-old rock star dad joined Yves Saint Laurent in September as the face of YSL Beauty's Y Eau de Parfum fragrance.
Zoe, 31, is "proud" to have him as part of the brand and thinks his advertisement is "great".
In an interview with Refinery29, she said: "I think it's so cool. We have both loved the brand so much, both the beauty and the fashion side of things. I love that it has happened in a really organic way. I’m proud of him and his ad is great, I love it. We’re keeping it in the family."
Since signing with YSL, Zoe has appeared in in advertising campaigns for the Black Opium fragrance several new make-up products.
In 2019, the 'Big Little Lies' star - whose mother is former 'Cosby Show' actress Lisa Bonet - got her own branded product, the YSL x Zoe Kravitz line which features six new shades of YSL's Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks.
Lenny previously admitted that it was a wonderful experience to be able to follow in his daughter's footsteps in the fashion world.
The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker said: "The really exciting part for me is that I got to follow in my daughter's footsteps. That's a wonderful thing as a parent to be able to do. Not only them follow your footsteps, but you follow theirs."
