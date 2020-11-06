Zoe Kravitz is delighted that her father Lenny Kravitz is now part of the YSL family along with her.

'The Batman' actress has been a YSL Beauty brand ambassador since 2016 and her 56-year-old rock star dad joined Yves Saint Laurent in September as the face of YSL Beauty's Y Eau de Parfum fragrance.

Zoe, 31, is "proud" to have him as part of the brand and thinks his advertisement is "great".

In an interview with Refinery29, she said: "I think it's so cool. We have both loved the brand so much, both the beauty and the fashion side of things. I love that it has happened in a really organic way. I’m proud of him and his ad is great, I love it. We’re keeping it in the family."

Since signing with YSL, Zoe has appeared in in advertising campaigns for the Black Opium fragrance several new make-up products.

In 2019, the 'Big Little Lies' star - whose mother is former 'Cosby Show' actress Lisa Bonet - got her own branded product, the YSL x Zoe Kravitz line which features six new shades of YSL's Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks.

Lenny previously admitted that it was a wonderful experience to be able to follow in his daughter's footsteps in the fashion world.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker said: "The really exciting part for me is that I got to follow in my daughter's footsteps. That's a wonderful thing as a parent to be able to do. Not only them follow your footsteps, but you follow theirs."