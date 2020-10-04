'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz got some words of encouragement from Michelle Pfieffer about how to play Catwoman, as the Hollywood icon portrayed the villain in 1992 blockbuster 'Batman Returns'.
Zoe Kravitz has received encouragement from Michelle Pfeiffer for her role as Catwoman.
The 'Big Little Lies' star is playing the role of Gotham City burglar Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' upcoming take on the DC Comics superhero tale – which will star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader – and she’s revealed she consulted with the veteran actress, who previously portrayed the character in ‘Batman Returns’, about the film.
Speaking to Total Film magazine, she said: “I've met Michelle Pfeiffer several times, but we did talk about Catwoman when I saw her in January. I told her I was nervous but she was really encouraging.”
While Zoe is keen to put her own stamp on the character, she also wants to pay tribute to Michelle’s “amazing” work.
She added: “I want to make the character my own, although I want to respect her, so it felt important to acknowledge the amazing things she did with the iconic role."
The 31-year-old star recently revealed she had spent the last few months while filming was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic still training hard for the movie.
She said: “So I mean, it's not like the studio called and said, 'Don't get fat, b****!' But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, 'We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over.'
"So I quickly decided to get my s*** together and I've been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week. And it's actually been really great because it's been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don't work out on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it's a different kind of day. So it's actually been really great just for my mental health."
