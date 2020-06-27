Zoe Kravitz thinks her marriage has made her wiser.

The 'Batman' star believes she is ''making less bad choices'' now she has tied the knot with her husband Karl Glusman.

Speaking about her life after her marriage, she said: ''I'm making less bad choices - I would like to think. You know, life is an ongoing struggle, so of course, there's always work to be done. But there's that first step where it's like, I'm an adult.''

Meanwhile, Zoe previously admitted she enjoys the safety of her marriage to Karl and she loves knowing occasional arguments won't damage their union.

She said of their relationship: ''I'm used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things. Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out of the door. The commitment feels safe.''

Zoe and Karl tied the knot for the second time in June 2019, after legally wedding earlier in the year. For the second set of nuptials, they couple said their vows in front of family and friends at Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris, France in front of her parents Lenny and Lisa Bonet and her step-dad Jason Momoa.

Zoe also gets ''really offended'' when people ask if she's having kids soon as she feels women are under so much pressure.

Of the constant questions, she said: ''A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so.''