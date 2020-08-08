Zoe Kravitz has blasted Hulu for cancelling 'High Fidelity' after just one season.

The 31-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to reveal that the show, based on the Nick Hornby novel and the 2000 John Cusack film of the same name, had been axed and she later blasted the streaming service in the comments.

After actress Tessa Thompson wrote: ''I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,'' Zoe sarcastically replied: ''It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait (sic).''

Other celebrities also weighed in about their disappointment at the cancellation, with Lena Waithe writing: ''NOOOOOOO!!! I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did. I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season.''

And Questlove said: ''WHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTT!!!?????????!!!!!!!!!!!??? Why do I always find out about tragic s*** this way?! (sic)''.

The show starred Kravitz as Rob, in a gender-flipped take on the record holder protagonist of the book and movie, alongside David H. Holmes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph as her friends and Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jake Lacy and Thomas Doherty as her love interests.

Revealing that 'High Fidelity' had been axed, Zoe previously posted some pictures with her castmates on Instagram and wrote: ''I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us (sic).''

And news of the cancellations came as a surprise after creators Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka previously revealed they had a multi-season plan in place for the show.

West told The Hollywood Reporter: ''The difference between a film and a TV show is that this TV show hopefully is going to go for several seasons and do tens and dozens of hours of television. This could never just be the story of one person the way that the movie and the book has such an internal journey just for that hero. This has to be the story of Rob, it has to be Simon's story, it has to be Cherise's story - they have to earn their real estate as well so that people are interested not just in Rob's love story and not just in one couple. That's the reason that we made probably the biggest change that you'll notice in the pilot, is just that there is more than one viable love interest for Rob because I think that shows that are centered just on one couple and one relationship can be fatiguing for the audience.

''If we want to have something that has legs - like 'Sex and the City' is a huge inspiration for us -- there has to be people rooting for Rob and Clyde and people rooting for Rob and Mac and people rooting for Rob and Liam, so that was our main shift.''