Zoe Kravitz has revealed she and her mom Lisa Bonet often swap beauty products and tips.
The 'Batman' star has revealed she and the 53-year-old actress are always suggesting new products to try and the pair also go on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse yearly.
However, the 32-year-old screen star insisted feeling good in how you look and feel doesn't all come out of a bottle.
Speaking to Vogue for their Beauty Secrets series, Zoe said: “My mom and I are constantly sending each other things that we like.
“I really think wellness starts with diet, exercise, hydration.
“I think it’s all about balance, right? I think it's about joy and happiness and laughter. I really think that affects how you look and feel.
“Then, you don’t have to use makeup to cover yourself up; you can use it to highlight.”
And when it comes to make-up, the 'Big Little Lies' star - whose father is music legend Lenny Kravitz - insisted it's far better to "enhance" your best features than try to change your appearance.
She said: “There are different kinds of make-up, and everyone finds their own style, but I do like to try to encourage people to enhance the things that you love and not try to change your face completely or reshape your face completely. Everyone is so pretty in their own way.”
