Zoë Kravitz is missing her family in lockdown.

The 'Big Little Lies' star can't wait to see her mother Lisa Bonet and father Lenny Kravitz when lockdown is over because she is residing in London with her husband Karl Glusman, whilst they are in the United States.

Asked where she will go first when people can go out again safely, she said: ''First I will go hug all of my family and friends. Then I will go to Emilio's Ballato and eat a scary amount of pasta.''

And the 31-year-old actress admits she ''took for granted'' being able to go outside and hug the people that she loves so dearly.

Asked what's something she's taken for granted that she never will take for granted again, she admitted: ''Going outside, hugging people I love, grocery shopping, toilet paper.''

Zoë says lockdown has taught her how ''lucky'' she is.

And when questioned on what has been the biggest lesson she has learned during the pandemic, she shared to Vanity Fair magazine: ''I am lucky. So lucky. Let go. Don't try to control anything. Be thankful for every moment and everyone in your life who you love. Ice cream always helps.''

Meanwhile, Zoë previously confessed she tried to ditch her surname for her work because it linked her to her famous father Lenny.

She said: ''I thought about not using it. I kind of tried to do it, but it just like didn't stick. People kept on forgetting. No one was responding to this idea I had. I would tell my agent and it just wasn't happening.''

And Zoë soon changed her mind as she felt her dad was ''a little sad'' that she had decided to try and disassociate herself from him.

She added: ''I also think I mentioned it to my dad at one point and I think I could feel that it made him a little sad. So, yeah, I just kind of stuck with it. I did use to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family and now I love it - I'm so proud of them and it's cool.''