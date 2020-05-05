Zoë Kravitz gets ''really offended'' when people ask if she's having kids soon as she isn't ready to start a family.
The 'High Fidelity' star feels women are under so much pressure to start a family and the actress - who married Karl Glusman last year - is fed up of it all.
She said: ''A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so.''
And Zoë insists she's not ready for kids yet as she likes her ''free time''.
Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, she added: ''Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just 'cause of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time.''
Meanwhile, Zoe previously admitted she enjoys the safety of her marriage to Karl and she loves knowing occasional arguments won't damage their union.
She said: ''I'm used to my family living in different cities, yet we stay close while all doing our own things. Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out of the door. The commitment feels safe.''
Zoe and Karl tied the knot for the second time in June 2019, after legally wedding earlier in the year. For the second set of nuptials, they couple said their vows in front of family and friends at Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris, France in front of her parents Lenny and Lisa Bonet and her step-dad Jason Momoa.
