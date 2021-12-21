'The Batman' actress Zoe Kravitz has explained how she studied cats and lions to better understand her role as Catwoman.
Zoe Kravitz studied lions and cats for her role in 'The Batman'.
The 33-year-old actress - who plays Selina Kyle and her alter ego Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader - has opened up on her research to help her add something special to her performance.
Speaking to Empire magazine about her work with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo, she said: "We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and we talked about what is actually possible when you're my size, and Batman's so much stronger than me.
"What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."
She also described her character's portrayal in the film as an "origin story" as Selina starts to discover "who she is".
She explained: "So it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive.
"I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."
Meanwhile, last year filmmaker Reeves opened up on this new version of Catwoman and how it will compare to previous takes, especially given that Kravitz previously voiced the character in 2017's 'The Lego Batman Movie'.
He said: "You have an iteration that you've never seen of what she's doing, but it touches on all of these iconic things that people know from the comics.
"It's always about trying to square what you know with what also is new."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
If you decide to marry, your hen do should be an event you only do...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...