Zoe Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' has been axed after just one season.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that her Hulu show, based on the Nick Hornby novel and the 2000 John Cusack film of the same name, has been axed by the streaming service.

She posted some pictures with her castmates and wrote: ''I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us (sic).''

The show starred Kravitz as Rob, in a gender-flipped take on the record holder protagonist of the book and movie, alongside David H. Holmes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph as her friends and Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jake Lacy and Thomas Doherty as her love interests.

Zoe's mother Lisa Bonet also starred in the 2000 movie, which Zoe is a huge fan of.

She said: ''She loved making the movie, she loves the movie, I'm a huge fan of the movie as well, and I think we just both thought it was a cool thing that was happening.''

News of the cancellations comes as a surprise after creators Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka previously revealed they had a multi-season plan in place for the show.

West told The Hollywood Reporter: ''The difference between a film and a TV show is that this TV show hopefully is going to go for several seasons and do tens and dozens of hours of television. This could never just be the story of one person the way that the movie and the book has such an internal journey just for that hero. This has to be the story of Rob, it has to be Simon's story, it has to be Cherise's story - they have to earn their real estate as well so that people are interested not just in Rob's love story and not just in one couple. That's the reason that we made probably the biggest change that you'll notice in the pilot, is just that there is more than one viable love interest for Rob because I think that shows that are centered just on one couple and one relationship can be fatiguing for the audience.

''If we want to have something that has legs - like 'Sex and the City' is a huge inspiration for us -- there has to be people rooting for Rob and Clyde and people rooting for Rob and Mac and people rooting for Rob and Liam, so that was our main shift.''