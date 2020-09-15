Zoe Ball has become the BBC's top earner.

The 49-year-old presenter - who hosts 'The Radio 2 Breakfast Show' - has leapt to the top of the broadcaster's pay scale after her annual salary rose by £1 million.

The BBC Annual Report confirmed that Zoe's pay soared from £370,000 in 2019 to a minimum of £1.36 million.

The former 'Live & Kicking' presenter has replaced Gary Lineker at the top of the list after the ex-sports star agreed to take a 23 percent pay cut from his previous salary of £1.75 million.

However, Gary has happily signed a new five-year deal with the broadcaster, worth around £400,000.

And BBC director general Tim Davie is delighted that Gary has agreed a new contract, meaning he'll continue to host 'Match of the Day'.

Tim said: ''Gary Lineker has signed up to a new five-year contract saving a quarter over his last contract.

''And before you ask, Gary knows his responsibility to the BBC in terms of his use of social media.''

The former England star said: ''I love working with the BBC, and am very proud to continue to be a part of their outstanding football team.

''I'm looking forward to the next five years - with a European Championship and World Cup on the horizon, it's exciting times for me and the team.''

Zoe's ascension to the top of the BBC's salary table follows complaints about the broadcaster's gender pay gap.

And while female stars continue to be outnumbered in the top ten list, the likes of Zoe, newsreader Fiona Bruce, journalist Vanessa Feltz and DJ Lauren Laverne have all been given pay rises.

In fact, 76 of the BBC's presenters now earn more than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose annual salary is £150,000.