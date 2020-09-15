Zendaya has been voted the number one modern fashion icon by Gen-Z in the UK.

The 24-year-old actress - who plays Michelle 'MJ' Jones in the 'Spider-Man' franchise - topped the list ahead of Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish, who came in joint second place, according to research by Laybuy.

Celebrity stylist Adele Cany - who has worked with the likes of Camilla Cabello and Liam Payne - said: ''Zendaya's style has been hitting the mark for years so it's no surprise she tops the style list for youth of today.

''She's grown up in the spotlight yet managed to perfectly craft a daring style that encapsulates her spirit as a strong and confident young woman today.

''That balance of strength and femininity is very rare and it's exactly what Gen-Z look up to.''

Rhianna and Kim Kardashian West also featured in the top five list, with more than 35 percent of Gen-Z admitting to buying the exact items of clothing they see on modern fashion icons.

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously described her approach to fashion as ''fearless''.

The Hollywood star explained: ''Style-wise, I am fearless. I used to be very afraid until [my stylist] Law [Roach] got into my life. He pushes me to try new things, I push him to try new things, and we inspire each other as we go along.

''Everything kind of happens very organically and yeah, I would say [I am] fearless.''

Zendaya also cited Madonna as one of her style icons.

She said: ''I look up to people who like to do their own thing, people who march to the beat of their own drum, who dress for themselves and just don't care. I am inspired by those kind of people.

''My dad is my style icon. Madonna is my style icon. And Erykah Badu.''