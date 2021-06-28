Zendaya paid homage to Beyonce with her BET Awards gown.

The 24-year-old actress donned an extended version of the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's iconic 2003 Versace gown which she donned for her performance of the hit at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (27.06.21).

The star wowed in the violet gown which she teamed with a pair of custom-dyed Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals and Bulgari yellow diamonds.

Sharing a snap of the show-stopping ensemble on Instagram, Zendaya captioned the post: "Crazy in love."

It comes after the 'Euphoria' star stunned at the Oscars earlier this year with a bold yellow custom Valentino gown, paired with matching platforms from Jimmy Choo and a natural make-up look, but the focus was on her statement diamond necklace.

According to her stylist, Law Roach, the ‘Greatest Showman’ star was the first to debut a necklace from Bulgari’s upcoming high jewellery collection Magnifica – which will be released later this summer – with the piece featuring two diamond collars and a removable centre brooch and tassel, complete with a six-carat cushion-cut yellow diamond.

She also accessorised with yellow diamond teardrop earrings, a yellow diamond ring and another ring with an emerald-cut stone, with the jewellery worth in total around $6 million.

Law told Harper’s Bazaar: "The inspiration was all about this jewellery. “We have a beautiful gown, but in the fitting, we had a whole gamut of these incredible, incredible pieces from Bulgari, and the jewellery just literally became the star of the show.”

Zendaya loved getting to choose her accessories.

Law added: "When it was time to just try jewellery on, there was a piece that Zendaya was absolutely in love with, that we had saw at a little preview. We went to the store about a week ago, and so we saw it, and she said, 'Oh my God, this is incredible. This could be the one.’ "One of the cool things about Bulgari is that the jewellery always has a little secret. "Things can be taken off and things can be added, and I think we just started playing, and then we just created this really magnificent jewellery story with a few of the pieces. It's all about layering and piecing together all the jewellery in a way where it just feels really seamless and organic."