Zendaya emotionally hailed her Emmy Award win as ''crazy''.

The 24-year-old actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series honour on Sunday (20.09.20) for her performance in 'Euphoria' and struggled to hold back the tears as she thanked her fellow nominees, Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show'), 'Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman ('The Crown'), and Laura Linney ('Ozark'), as well as her co-stars and cast members.

She said: ''Thank you to the TV academy the incredible women in this category, I love you all so much.

This is pretty crazy, I'm not really crying...

''The incredible cast and crew of 'Euphoria' I'm so lucky to go to work with you every day and I'm inspired by everything you do.

''To Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much, you're my family, I'm so grateful for Rue and I'm grateful you trust me with your story, I hope I continue to do you proud.''

Zendaya then went on to praise the efforts of young people offering ''hope'' to the world.

She said: ''I know this feels like a weird time to be celebrating, but there is hope in the young people - our TV show may not always feel like that - but there is hope in the young people and I want to say to all my peers doing the work in the streets, I see you, and admire you and I thank you.''

Jeremy Strong vowed to share the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour with his co-star Brian Cox, who had been hotly tipped to take the prize ahead of fellow nominees Jason Bateman ('Ozark'), Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us'), Steve Carrell ('The Morning Show') and Billy Porter ('Pose').

Visibly stunned, Jeremy said: ''Thank you so much. Thank you to the Academy, to HBO. Wow. I got to thank some people who have been there for me and believed in me when something like this felt basically impossible. Meredith, Max, Scott, Paul, Emily, Mara, Steve, my mom, my dad, my brother Adam, my wife Emma.

I read a poem which said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life.' This job is that for me.

''[Creator] Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you. Brian Cox, I share this with you. Thank you so much. Holy s***.''

'Succession' showrunner Jesse Armstrong also scooped the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award.