Zendaya ''genuinely [doesn't] know'' how she's feeling right now.

The 24-year-old actress admitted it has been a confusing few months, amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matters protests, but she's trying to to complain about anything in her own life because she knows she's in a fortunate position.

Asked how she is, she replied: ''I genuinely don't know how I'm doing.

''It's been an interesting few months, to say the least. But I've been trying to remain not just positive but grateful. I'm grateful for my health and for the fact that I can quarantine safely. I know that I'll be OK financially once this is over, but for a lot of people that isn't the case. So anytime I start complaining, I just stop.''

The 'Euphoria' actress has found it hard to stay ''creative and motivated''.

She told In Style magazine: ''It's been tough to stay creative and motivated [during this time] because there are so many things that can take you down emotionally.

''And then, of course, everything that has happened [following the death of George Floyd] has been devastating. I didn't know what I could do to help.''

But Zendaya - who quietly shot a movie, 'Malcolm & Marie', during the lockdown period - has been trying to teach herself some new skills with her extra free time.

She said: ''I painted for a week, and then I tried working out for a week, but I burned out on both very quickly.

''I did buy a piano in an attempt to learn how to play, though. I've taught myself one song so far. It's a song I wrote that is only three chords, so not that exciting, but I can play it.''