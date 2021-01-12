Zendaya put on different wigs and played different characters to try and motivate herself to workout.

The 'Euphoria' star doesn't "enjoy" keeping active, and even when she pretended to be someone else for five days in quarantine after "craving acting", she hasn't been able to keep up her fitness sessions-turned-skits.

Going undercover on the Internet for GQ to answer a fan's comment on YouTube, which read: "Zendaya: "I don't really workout." Me: "Howwwwwwww?", she replied: "I don't know, man. I don't really enjoy working out. I really wish I did because I feel like it would be good for me.

"I tried in quarantine. I did, like, maybe five days consistently ... I was like, 'Yo, you know what this is going to be my thing. I'm gonna keep my body active. I've got to do this.' It didn't last very long.

"And the way that I got myself to keep going every day to workout was I would put on different wigs and pretend to be different characters because I was just craving acting, I guess. And I would do these funny skits ... again that only lasted about five days."

Meanwhile, the 'Dune' star recently revealed she wore her own clothes for 'Malcolm & Marie' filming because they were working in secret amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old star opened up on shooting the upcoming Netflix movie, which is set to be released next month and sees her star in the titular role as Marie alongside John David Washington (Malcolm) as a filmmaker and his girlfriend in a two-person film set in just one location.

She said: "We made a bubble. We all quarantined and stayed in this very small area in the middle of nowhere.

"We shot in this house… we weren’t allowed to leave or go anywhere... I’m doing my own hair and makeup in the bathroom and brought a lot of my clothes to help with set [decoration]."