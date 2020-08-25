Zendaya wants to be able to wear her Tom Ford breastplate when she's 80.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star donned the striking pink fashion item at the Critics' Choice Awards in January this year, and has now hailed the look as her ''red carpet winner'', noting that she wants to be able to wear it almost 60 years from now.

Whilst running through a list of her favourite things for InStyle magazine, she said of the look: ''Hopefully, my Tom Ford breastplate will still fit when I'm 80.''

Zendaya, 23, also hailed Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara has her go-to lash product, whilst admitting she uses a Philip Kingsley shampoo that's perfect for flaky and itchy scalps.

The beauty also relies on Lancôme when it comes to scents, as she said the brand's Idôle Eau de Parfum is her signature fragrance.

She credited skin cream brand Aquaphor as her number one beauty must-have, and said her wardrobe staple is a simple white t-shirt.

Meanwhile, the 'Euphoria' actress previously said she had a ''science tech situation going on'' with her Critics' Choice Awards outfit, as the breastplate - which she paired with a metallic pink skirt, both of which came from Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2020 collection - was specially moulded to fit her body.

She said: ''I saw it on the runway and thought it was sick and amazing because they were actually able to scan and mould my own body so it fits me the right way, so it's pretty cool.

''It was very science tech situation going on, so it was very [one-of-a-kind].''

Zendaya - who accessorised with Mateo New York earrings and Djula rings - loves to experiment on the red carpet and has no regrets about any of her previous looks.

She added: ''I have definitely had some of my own, like, red carpet moments -- listen, I wouldn't take it back, though, because you have to live and learn, you know, and that's OK.''