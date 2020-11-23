Zendaya is the face of Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Mascara after her campaign for the perfume of the same name.
The 'Euphoria' star is continuing her work with the luxury French cosmetics brand, having already starred in the campaign for the perfume of the same name.
The new lash product - which promises to last for 24 hours and comes with a curved brush with 360 micro bristles in 250 sizes to ensure each lash is coated - is set to launch on December 2.
Nico Bustos was responsible for photographing the 24-year-old actress for the campaign.
Françoise Lehmann, general manager of Lancôme International, commented: “This product is really targeting the young generation. It’s a nomadic, on-the-go product, easy to use and reuse.”
And on why they chose Zendaya to be the face of the mascara, Lehmann added: “She perfectly epitomises a generation.”
Zendaya was named as the global ambassador for Lancôme last February, and that August she starred in their campaign for their Eau de Parfum.
The ‘Greatest Showman’ star said that she connected with the fragrance as the scents "instantly hooked up to feelings", and she believes certain smells can trigger "recollections" of familiar people or locations.
She said at the time: "I guess you could say I'm growing up, and I feel like I'm coming into my adulthood.
"I really feel like scents are instantly hooked up to feelings and are instantly hooked up to recollections. I don't know what perfume my grandmother wears, however I can odour it anyplace. If I smelled someone with my grandma's fragrance I'd be like, 'That's my grandmother's perfume. You smell like my grandma.'
"However in a great way, as a result, that's the odour I've grown up with and it appears like residence for me."
