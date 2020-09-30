Zendaya is in talks to play Ronnie Spector in a biopic about the 60s icon.

According to Deadline, the 'Euphoria' actress was the first choice of Ronnie herself to portray the younger her for the upcoming A24 biopic.

The 24-year-old star is also set to produce the film alongside the 77-year-old singer and her husband Jonathan Greenfield, as well as Marc Platt.

Acclaimed playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury is also being eyed to pen the script.

The casting news comes after A24 landed the rights to Ronnie's 1990 biography, 'Be My Baby' - the same name as her 1963 hit - which she co-wrote with Vince Waldron.

Ronnie shot to fame as a member of The Ronettes - who had nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100 - with her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley.

They would go on to be signed by infamous record producer Phil Spector, 80, who Ronnie married in 1968.

The tome 'Be My Baby' documents the abuse the singer faced at the hands of her ex-husband, who she divorced in 1974 and fought for the rights to her music.

Ronnie was kept a virtual prisoner by Phil - who was jailed for second degree murder in 2008 in relation to the death of actress Lana Clarkson.

Zendaya recently became the youngest person to ever win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO drama 'Euphoria'.

And she will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel as Chani.

'Dune' tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange - also known as ''the spice'' - which if taken can extend life, improve health and bestow limited prescience. Melange is also vital to space travel and the most sought after commodity in the universe.

The movie boasts an incredible cast that also includes Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem.