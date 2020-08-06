Zendaya puts too much ''pressure'' on herself.

The 'Euphoria' star has admitted she suffers from anxiety, which she believes is made worse by the amount of pressure she puts on herself to succeed and ''not make a mistake''.

She said: ''I think a lot of it stems from the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do my best and not make a mistake. I definitely don't have it under control yet. I don't have the key, so if anybody does, let me know!''

Zendaya, 23, believes talking about her mental health helps to alleviate the symptoms, and can often find herself calling her mum in the middle of the night for a chat.

She added: ''I do find that talking about it is helpful, and that can often mean calling my mom in the middle of the night. Sometimes I make her sleep on the phone with me like a frickin' baby.''

And whilst she feels anxious about her success, the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress doesn't hold back when it comes to speaking her mind.

However, she is reluctant to call herself an activist.

She explained to InStyle magazine: ''[Activism] is a lifestyle. That is a choice every day to be doing the work and devoting your life to a cause. And I don't feel I am deserving of the title.

''There are a lot of words that better describe what I do. I'm an actress, but I'm also just a person who has a heart and wants to do the right thing.''

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently said she makes a list of things she's grateful for every day, because it gives her ''perspective''.

She said: ''You can't have more if you don't appreciate what you've got.

''I believe in having a sense of gratitude.

''Every day, I list the things I am thankful for and take a moment to appreciate them. That helps put everything in perspective.''