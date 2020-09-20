Zendaya says any guy who wants to date her needs to understand she's a ''bit of a grandma''.

The 24-year-old actress enjoys ''romance'' but her ideal date wouldn't need to be anywhere extravagant as she'd rather just stay at home and watch TV while eating a nice meal.

She explained to new! magazine: ''The truth is, I'm a bit of a grandma.

''I'm all for romance but I love the idea of being at home with a Netflix series, some good food and that special somebody.''

When it comes to finding love, the 'Greatest Showman' star - who was previously romantically linked with her 'Spiderman: Homecoming' co-star Tom Holland - believes it's important to forge a friendship first before moving a relationship to the next level.

Asked what she looks for in a guys, she said: ''Friendship is so important. That's why I think it's always a good idea to be friends first, so you can establish that foundation.''

Meanwhile, although Zendaya is ambitious in her career, she's most keen to ensure she uses her platform to make a positive difference.

The Hollywood star explained: ''There are many things I still want to do and I'm still so young. There are so many roles I'd love to take on but as I become more well known, I want to continue to use my influence for good.''

And despite her musical background, the 'Euphoria' star's priority for the foreseeable future remains acting.

She said: ''I love making music and that hasn't changed - I'll just have to see what the future holds ... At the moment, though, my main focus is on acting and that's what I'm concentrating on.''