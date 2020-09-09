Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become ''really great friends'' after working on 'DUNE' together.

The 'Euphoria' star and the 'Little Women' actor play Chani and Paul Atreides, respectively, in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel.

And Zendaya has revealed she and Timothée, both 24, have grown a close bond.

She gushed to Empire magazine: ''I met Timothée Chalamet at my chemistry-read [for ['Dune'].''

''I felt like we'd known each other forever like he was my homie growing up.

''We became really great friends. He's very talented.''

Earlier this month, Timothée paid a glowing tribute to his co-star on her birthday.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' star hailed Zendaya as a ''totally fearless creative abandon''.

He wrote: ''Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey.

''Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. Happy birthday, @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend..''

'Dune' tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange - also known as ''the spice'' - which if taken can extend life, improve health and bestow limited prescience. Melange is also vital to space travel and the most sought after commodity in the universe.

The movie boasts an incredible cast that also includes Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem.

Oscar recently described the reboot as ''nightmarish and brutalist''.

The 'Ex Machine' actor is set to play Duke Leto Atreides, and teased that viewers will be on the edge of their seat watching the ''shocking, scary and very visceral'' movie.

He said: ''I couldn't imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis.

''There are some things that are -- for lack of a better word -- nightmarish about what you see ... There's just this kind of brutalist element to it.

''It's shocking. It's scary. It's very visceral.

''And I know that definitely between Denis and myself and [Timothee] Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson as the family unit, we really searched for the emotion of it.

''I'm beyond myself with excitement. I think it's good to feel cool, unique, and special.''