Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy are set to be honoured at the CFDA Fashion Awards next month.

The 'Dune' actress and style muse and the Golden Globe-winning star of 'The Queen's Gambit', both 25, will be honoured with the Fashion Icon and Face of the Year accolades, respectively, at the November 10 ceremony at The Pool + The Grill inside New York's Seagram Building.

The former will be recognised for her impact on the fashion industry.

In August 2015, she debuted her shoe collection named Daya - named after her childhood nickname - and, a year later, she released a gender-fluid collection.

The 'Greatest Showman' star is also a brand ambassador for major brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Lancome, Valentino, and Bulgari.

Zendaya follows in the footsteps of Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga in being awarded the Fashion Icon prize.

Actress-and-model, Anya, meanwhile, is an ambassador for brands such as Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co. and has appeared on the cover of major fashion publications.

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently revealed she dressed head-to-toe in Target at her first movie premiere.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star felt "fly" in the pieces from the US budget superstore and insisted "that's all that matters".

Asked what she would tell her teenage self at the time in an interview with the November issue of InStyle magazine, she said: “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

The movie star continued: “When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target.

“And I thought I was fly. I felt cool.

“To this day, I think that’s really all that matters."

Early on in her career, major designers refused to dress the Hollywood star, and now they are lining up for the job.

And Zendaya even has her own name stitched onto her custom Valentino pieces.

She said: “When [Valentino creative director] Pierpaolo [Piccioli] comes up with these beautiful silhouettes for me to wear, he has my name stitched on a little tag inside.

“All my custom Valentino pieces have a little ‘Zendaya’ on them.”