Zayn Malik wants to introduce his newborn daughter to 'Harry Potter'.

The former One Direction star became a first time dad this month when his girlfriend Gigi Hadid gave birth to their baby girl, and he has now insisted he'll be sitting his daughter down to watch the magical film franchise as soon as she's old enough to understand the story.

In an interview with ODEntertainment filmed before Gigi gave birth, he said: ''I've always enjoyed 'Harry Potter'. I think it was something I'll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time.''

Zayn, 27, revealed on Thursday (24.09.20) he and Gigi had welcomed a baby girl, as he described his new arrival as ''healthy and beautiful''.

He wrote on social media: ''Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)''

Gigi, 25, admitted she is ''so in love'' with the little one.

In her own post, she stated: ''Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)''

The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand.

Gigi first confirmed her pregnancy in April, after ''family sources'' first revealed the news.

She said at the time: ''Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.''