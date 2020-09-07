Gigi Hadid ordered Sprinkles desserts for delivery to help satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

The 25-year-old model - who is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik - has opened up on the measures she's going to when it comes to making sure she gets her favourite food.

She tweeted: ''Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. (sic)''

She later added: ''@sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer ? (sic)''

A fan quizzed Gigi on her other cravings, and the star revealed there is a wide range of tasty treats she finds herself hungry for.

She wrote: ''Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots...... lol (sic)''

Last week, Gigi revealed she is 33 weeks pregnant, and she has also admitted she is cherishing ''this time'' in her life.

She wrote: ''cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ... will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you! (sic)''

And she previously revealed she doesn't think she should ''share'' her pregnancy on social media.

She explained: ''Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic.

''My pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.

''Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and is still happening.

''And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.''