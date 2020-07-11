Zara Larsson has scrapped collaborations with Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran from her new album.

The 22-year-old singer had previously recorded new tracks with both Ariana and Ed but has now decided that she doesn't want any collaborations on her upcoming record.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I don't know if I'll put it on the album, it's not on there right now.

''Also, sorry to say to Ariana fans, you can't really hear her on there anyway because we did a gang vocal thing, so there's like ten people singing at the same time. But she's so sweet.

''It's a really good song. It's about not feeling your best, being anxious and wishing you were someone else sometimes.

''There are definitely songs [with Ed], there's so many the universe will probably never be able to hear.

''We worked together for the album but I've been working on this album for three years.''

However, Zara teased that fans could hear the tracks in the future.

She said: ''I still really like the artists so I'll save them and maybe they'll come out in the future.''

Meanwhile, Zara previously admitted she has ditched a lot of material in recent years.

When asked if she has got rid of an album's worth of tunes, she said: ''Yeah, I've done that a couple of times. It's so sad when you think about all of the songs that are never going to be released.

''I might have two or three that are the same, but mostly I've just swept it all out.

''I doubt [2019 single] 'All The Time' will even be on the album.''