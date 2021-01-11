Zara Larsson's favourite ever make-up look was drag.

The 'Talk About Love' singer has revealed the best glam transformation she's had was by the LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink in 2019.

Zara told make-up artist Abby Roberts in an interview on her IGTV: "One of my favourite make-up looks was when I did drag.

"It was here in London, actually, it was just so sick. How you can transform your look like that with make-up."

The Swedish pop star recently opened up about her stage outfits and how she loves being "extra" with all the sparkles.

She said: "Fashion and music go hand in hand and wearing my stage clothes is so much fun, I want to wear stuff that I wouldn’t on a normal day. I love a show, I want glitter, I want light, I want shoulder pads – I want to be extra."

When it comes to applying make-up, the 'So Good' hitmaker admitted she’d rather let the artist do their own thing.

She said: "I don’t always know what to do with make-up. I’ll be sitting in the chair, and a make-up artist will ask my opinion, and I’ll say, 'Just do something nice.'

Sophia [Sinot] always has ideas. Some of the people I’ve worked with before would go, 'Let’s do a no-make-up make-up look', which is cute, but I think when you do a show, everything should be showy. The fact that Sophia isn’t afraid to take me out of my comfort zone is remarkable. I was not sure about that eyeliner when she told me about it. Even when she drew it on me I felt like I was in a manga, but she knew it looked great and it added something to the entire look."