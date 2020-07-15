Zara Larsson once dated someone who asked her out in a hotel lobby.

The 22-year-old singer - who split from model Brian Whittaker last year - has opened up about looking for love and insisted she'd rather meet someone in person than online after enjoying ''a few dates'' with the confident mystery man.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I do like to go out on a date. One time I was chilling in a hotel lobby and someone walked up to me and was like, 'You look great, do you want to go on a date?'

''And I was like, 'You know what, absolutely I do'. He didn't know I was a singer or anything, he was just like, 'I love your style. I like your vibe'.

''I love that because I feel like that doesn't happen any more. We went on a few dates and that was that. But I just love the fact he walked up to me.''

Meanwhile, the 'Love Me Land' hitmaker explained while she won't anything out, she doesn't want to actively start looking a new partner, because she'd rather they came to her.

She explained: ''I'm not saying no to it but it's not something I'm actively out looking for.

''You will never find me on Raya, that's for sure. I think it's too hard to connect with people on those things. I've never tried it.''

The Swedish pop star previously admitted she was excited to be single again after her two-year relationship with ex Brian, and she didn't necessarily have the time for another romance just yet.

She said: ''There's no room for love and it's fine because I'm single right now and excited about that because I am young and cute.''

An insider had insisted that the pair's romance had simply ''run its course''.

They claimed: ''The split has been very upsetting for both Zara and Brian but the relationship had run its course. It's been a tough few weeks.''