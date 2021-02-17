Zara Larsson has joined forces with Ikea on an upcoming live-stream gig.

The Swedish pop star will play songs from her upcoming album, 'Poster Girl', at the special concert - which just so happens to be sponsored by the Swedish furniture retailer - for International Women's Day on March 8, and can't wait to pay homage to the "amazing women around the world".

She said in a statement: “I am so excited to collaborate with Ikea on this performance on International Women’s Day.

“I have always felt so passionately about equality and I’m excited to dedicate my first show in over a year to all the amazing women around the world. I have missed performing live so much during this time I hope my band, dancers and I can bring some sparkle and fun to your homes.”

The virtual gig will air on Zara’s YouTube channel from 6PM GMT.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer recently revealed 'Poster Girl' is inspired by Swedish pop legends ABBA.

The 'WOW' star - who releases her third record on March 5 - embraced her roots and was inspired by the artists she used to listen to for "escapism" growing up.

She said: "I've really been inspired by Swedish pop legends like ABBA, Roxette, Robyn – I’ve definitely been proud of my pop heritage.

“One thing I realised is that, for me, pop has always been a form of escapism. Now we got Tik Tok, we got Instagram, and algorithms that sucks you in and take you away from reality, but, growing up, pop was my form of escapism and it always has been. I would look in the mirror and pretend I was somewhere else, that I was someone else. I think it's very tied to me wanting to entertain people.”

The main theme on the LP - the follow-up to 2017's 'So Good' - is love and Zara admitted she had far more creative control this time.

The 'Ain't My Fault' hitmaker - who is dating dancer Lamin Holmén - said: “I feel I have way more control creatively over this album, so I allowed it to be way more pop and dancey, because I f****** love pop. It's still the same old me, but I've just taken myself a notch up. If you liked ‘So Good’, I think you will like this album a lot. It's way more fun and if it helps people through these times then I think that is what’s really important.

“I’m always in development mode. I don't think I'll ever be like, 'this is the new me' or, 'I'm a whole new person'. I'm never going to be a finished version of myself – it’s an ongoing process."