Zakk Wylde has no beef with Dave Grohl.

Ozzy Osbourne's long-serving guitarist and co-writer infamously slammed the Foo Fighters frontman in 2001, for writing a song that he had to play guitar on for the Prince of Darkness.

He fumed at the time: "If I ever run into Dave Grohl, I'm gonna kick his f***in' ass, because I think he sucks, and he wrote this cheese-d**k song for Ozzy that I have to f***in' play on, and I'll never forgive him for that ..."

However, the 54-year-old musician has insisted he dissed the former Nirvana drummer before they actually met, and there is no bad blood between them as they were able to laugh it off.

Asked if things are awkward between him and the 52-year-old star, Zakk told Classic Rock magazine: "Nah. Dave's awesome. That was before I met him.

"It was like: 'Why is someone on the outside of our camp coming in here to help us out.'

"That's what I was thinking back then. It'd be like me stepping in to write songs for Nirvana or Foo Fighters.

"We had a chuckle about it after I met him.

"I got up and jammed at his birthday a couple of years ago.

"Dave's an amazing musician and a sweetheart. I love him."

Dave later addressed Zakk's comments and admitted he would be "p***ed too" if someone else wanted to write songs for his bands.

He said: "If I were Zakk Wylde ... He's an amazing guitar player, there's no question about it, the guy's an incredible guitar player. If my singer wanted other people to write the songs, I'd be f***ing p****d too. I'd be really p****d off, I'd be like, 'Wait a second, I can write music. Why are you asking someone else?' So I understand why he's p****d off."