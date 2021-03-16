Zack Snyder has revealed that his cut of 'Justice League' will be "all you're gonna get from him" in the DC Extended Universe.
The 55-year-old director has returned to the superhero realm to direct the 'Snyder Cut' version of the 'Justice League' but admits that Warner Bros. have "no interest or appetite" for a sequel which means the stories he had planned for characters such as The Flash and Cyborg will not make it to the screen.
Zack - who also directed Superman blockbuster 'Man of Steel' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - said: "Listen, as far as I know, this is all you're gonna get from Zack Snyder's DCEU.
"The reality is I didn't think we'd do this (the 'Snyder Cut' release), but stranger things have happened. Let's put it this way."
Zack did reveal that he is keen to make a movie that explores the death of Batman's sidekick Robin.
In an interview on YouTube channel Jake's Takes, he said: "(DC Comics Chief Creative Officer) Jim Lee and I had talked about – we haven't done it yet – but we have talked about doing a little comic book run about the death of Robin, and kind of telling that story from my sort of reality of that world.
"I've thought a lot about it, and I've thought a lot about how it would work and the mechanics of it and everything, so I know how it happens."
Zack had directed the 2017 'Justice League' movie but quit during the post-production work after the death of his daughter Autumn with post-production handled by Joss Whedon - who directed Marvel Cinematic Universe films 'The Avengers' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.
The filmmaker knew that pulling out of the project would be damaging for his career although he simply "didn't care" at the time.
He shared: "I was in such a place of desperation, I didn’t care.
"You know what? Good riddance to 'Justice League.' I was like, 'Guys, really? You’re going to give me a hard time? Let’s go. I’ll fight you right now.'
"I was not in the mood for that kind of thing. I felt like we had done a great job, and the movie was done, even the two-hour-and-20-minute version that the studio had knocked me down to."
