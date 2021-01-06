Zack Snyder has no plans to make anymore DC Extended Universe movies.
Zack Snyder has no plans to make anymore DC Extended Universe movies.
The 54-year-old filmmaker is currently working on a director’s cut of Justice League - which is due to be released in March - but whilst he hasn't ruled out making a DC movie again, he thinks its unlikely.
He shared: "Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League. The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie.
"This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine … as far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies - five movies or something - but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on."
And Zack is grateful fans have "so much faith" in his filmmaking.
Speaking to ComicBook Debate, he added: "Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue?
"I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?"
Zack had shot new scenes for his extended cut of 'Justice League', bringing back stars such as Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman for the week-long shoot.
The new material will form part of a four-episode limited series that will air on HBO Max which would have been his intended edit of the 2017 DC Extended Universe blockbuster.
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
'A Very She & Him Christmas' was released on October 24th, 2011.
As we reach the death throws of the protracted Brexit negotiations between The United Kingdom and Europe we thought we'd compile our own little...
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...
Clark Kent was born on the planet Krypton to two loving parents in the midst...
Clark Kent is a mysterious young journalist who as adopted as a child by Martha...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...