Zack Snyder is "ready" for an 'Army of the Dead' sequel as he and co-writer Shay Hatten already know where they want to take the story.
Zack Snyder is "ready" for an 'Army of the Dead' sequel.
The 55-year-old filmmaker has already had discussions with co-writer Shay Hatten about where they could take their zombie heist story next if there's a demand, and Omari Hardwick - who plays Vanderohe - admitted he's had talks with his director about the possibility of bringing back his alter ego.
Zack said: "Look, if there was ever a desire for more 'Army of the Dead', Shay and I know exactly where the story goes. So, yeah, we're ready."
Omari added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "There is hope for all of you fans who don't mind looking at Omari's mug, or don't mind following my journey as an actor. There is some hope.
"There definitely have been some talks about the maybes, the maybes and the ifs."
Zack is currently working on an animated prequel series, 'Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas', which would explain how the zombie plague was sparked and what brought together the Las Vengeance team.
He said: "We're in the middle of making an animated prequel that is adult animation, whatever that is. It's dives into the zombies' origins, and we get a sense of what's going on there."
And there's also a second prequel in the works called 'Army of Thieves', a live-action saga showcasing the background of Matthias Schweighöfer's character, Dieter, which the actor also directed, but that won't be a "zombie movie".
Zack said: "This safecracker story is sort of a romantic comedy heist film.
"It tells where he was before Scott and Cruz find him in the back of Gwendolyn's Locksmith Shop. Ironically, you'll learn that that means something. And the Götterdämmerung [vault] plays an important role in all of this, so that was really fun to do."
Matthias added: "You will be surprised. This will be really funny and entertaining, and you will see heist stuff never seen before... It's before the 'Army of the Dead', so it is not a zombie movie. But maybe we will see some zombies in that film. I don't know!"
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
We don't think it's too much of a stretch to say that Daddy's Home by St. Vincent will be one of the more memorable albums of the year.
After releasing their latest single, 'Go Long', on the 5th May, BRIDGES are gearing up for the release of their new EP, 'Empty Galleries', and a tour...
These are the greatest songs from Foo Fighters.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...
Clark Kent was born on the planet Krypton to two loving parents in the midst...
Clark Kent is a mysterious young journalist who as adopted as a child by Martha...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...