Zack Snyder "lost the will to fight" for his version of the 'Justice League' movie.

The 54-year-old filmmaker departed the original film after the death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon and he admits after Autumn's passing, he didn't feel it was right to carry on.

Speaking about his reason for quitting the franchise, he said: "We just lost the will to fight that fight in a lot of ways. All of us, the whole family, we’re just so broken by [losing Autumn] that having those conversations in the middle of it really became … I was like, 'Really?' Frankly I think we did the right thing because I think it would've been either incredibly belligerent or we just rolled over."

Snyder is now releasing his own cut of the movie with HBO Max, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', but admits he couldn't have done it in the way Whedon did, admitting he didn't see his cut.

He added: "How am I supposed to introduce six characters and an alien with potential for world domination in two hours? I mean, I can do it, it can be done. Clearly it was done. But I didn’t see it."

Snyder refused to release his cut of the movie without any finishing touches.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he shared: "I was like, 'That’s a no, that’s a hard no…' Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level. And then three, you get a s***** version of the movie that you can point at and go, 'See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.' I was like, 'No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder Cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.'"