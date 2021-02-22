Zack Snyder "lost the will to fight" for his version of the 'Justice League' movie before he quit after his daughter Autumn's passing.
Zack Snyder "lost the will to fight" for his version of the 'Justice League' movie.
The 54-year-old filmmaker departed the original film after the death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon and he admits after Autumn's passing, he didn't feel it was right to carry on.
Speaking about his reason for quitting the franchise, he said: "We just lost the will to fight that fight in a lot of ways. All of us, the whole family, we’re just so broken by [losing Autumn] that having those conversations in the middle of it really became … I was like, 'Really?' Frankly I think we did the right thing because I think it would've been either incredibly belligerent or we just rolled over."
Snyder is now releasing his own cut of the movie with HBO Max, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', but admits he couldn't have done it in the way Whedon did, admitting he didn't see his cut.
He added: "How am I supposed to introduce six characters and an alien with potential for world domination in two hours? I mean, I can do it, it can be done. Clearly it was done. But I didn’t see it."
Snyder refused to release his cut of the movie without any finishing touches.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, he shared: "I was like, 'That’s a no, that’s a hard no…' Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level. And then three, you get a s***** version of the movie that you can point at and go, 'See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.' I was like, 'No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder Cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.'"
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...
Clark Kent was born on the planet Krypton to two loving parents in the midst...
Clark Kent is a mysterious young journalist who as adopted as a child by Martha...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...