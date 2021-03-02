Zack Snyder has teased that his cut of 'Justice League' ends with a "massive cliffhanger".
The 55-year-old director has helmed his own cut of the 2017 DC Extended Universe movie, which will be released on streaming service HBO Max later this month, and suggested that viewers will be blown away by the ending.
Snyder said: "It is a cliffhanger ... the movie ends in a massive cliffhanger."
Snyder's take on the story - which features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Henry Cavill as Superman - will last four hours, although the director insists that the cut will not feature material that had been envisaged for the sequel, of which there are currently no plans to make.
He told IGN: "Well, it was meant to be two more movies.
"It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films.
"That's in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come – if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would – but I think it's easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while."
Snyder believes it is unlikely that he will get to make a sequel but would be open to doing so if Warner Bros. were interested.
Asked about the possibility, he said: "That's very hypothetical. I think that I would say, I would believe it when I see it, and happy to cross that bridge when I see it approaching."
Snyder was the director on the project but departed after the death of his daughter Autumn and so post-production was handled by Joss Whedon - who directed Marvel Cinematic Universe films 'The Avengers' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' - and confessed that he "lost the will to fight" for his version of the film in the wake of his family tragedy.
He said: "We just lost the will to fight that fight in a lot of ways. All of us, the whole family, we’re just so broken by [losing Autumn] that having those conversations in the middle of it really became … I was like, 'Really?'
"Frankly I think we did the right thing because I think it would've been either incredibly belligerent or we just rolled over."
