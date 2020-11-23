Zack Snyder is a huge 'Star Wars' fan but isn't sure he would be a good fit for the franchise nowadays.

The 'Man of Steel' director was the subject of speculation about potentially helming a standalone movie in the sci-fi series in 2013, and while he still "has interest" in 'Star Wars', he isn't sure how he would "fit into" the universe.

He said: "I am a huge 'Star Wars' fan.

"The reason why I started making movies when I was 11 years old was because of 'Star Wars'.

"For sure it has been a huge influence on me and really got me into this mythic path with the Joseph Campbellian take on archetypes and storytelling. 'Star Wars' is that to me.

"I have interest in 'Star Wars'. I don’t think I have a story written now that … I don’t know how I’d fit into the 'Star Wars' universe anymore. I don’t know what it is."

Snyder fears the franchise may have "moved on" from him nowadays, but he won't be banishing his lightsaber collection from his home anytime soon.

Speaking to The Film Junkee, he added: "So it’s a thing I love, but I don’t know if I … maybe it’s moved on from me.

"I still love it and I have lightsabers everywhere around the house."

Synder is currently busy working on 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', his director's cut of the 2017 movie.

The filmmaker is creating the four-episode limited series, which will drop on HBO Max next year, to show what would have been his intended edit of the blockbuster, after he stepped away from the project to grieve the death of his daughter Autumn, and was replaced by Joss Whedon.