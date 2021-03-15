Zack Snyder thought quitting the 'Justice League' movie would harm his career in the long run.
Zack Snyder worried that walking away from 'Justice League' would do long-term damage to his career.
The 55-year-old filmmaker quit the superhero movie during post-production work on the project, after his daughter Autumn committed suicide, and although Zack knew the move could've damaged his career, he simply "didn't care" at the time.
He shared: "I was in such a place of desperation, I didn’t care.
"You know what? Good riddance to 'Justice League'. I was like, 'Guys, really? You’re going to give me a hard time? Let’s go. I’ll fight you right now'.
"I was not in the mood for that kind of thing. I felt like we had done a great job, and the movie was done, even the two-hour-and-20-minute version that the studio had knocked me down to."
Zack knows his family "needed" him at the time, and he insisted it was entirely his decision to walk away from the film.
Asked if he left 'Justice League' of his own volition, he told the New York Times newspaper: "Absolutely. The decision to leave was 100 percent mine.
"I knew the fight that I was in for with them. And my family needed me, and I needed them. I was in a struggle at home, and then to go to my place of work and be in a second struggle there seemed like an outrageous thing to do to myself and my loved ones."
Zack is set to release a director's cut of his 'Justice League' movie on HBO Max, and he explained how the idea came about.
He shared: "Almost every movie I’ve ever made has a director’s cut. When I said, OK, I’m done, I [told] one of the editors I worked with: put it together as best you can, and give it to me."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Fans of the 2007 Spartan war romp 300 probably won't care that this spin-off is...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...
Clark Kent was born on the planet Krypton to two loving parents in the midst...
Clark Kent is a mysterious young journalist who as adopted as a child by Martha...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...
Clark Kent is a young reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper. He was adopted when...