Zack Snyder has announced upcoming sci-fi fantasy epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix.
The 55-year-old filmmaker - whose recent zombie heist film 'Army of the Dead' launched on the streaming platform - is turning his attention to a new project which he hopes can blossom into a major franchise.
As revealed by the Hollywood Reporter, he's co-writing the script with his 'Army of the Dead' collaborator Shay Hatten, as well as his '300' co-screenwriter Kurt Johnstad.
The story will follow the events as a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened tyrant Balisarius' armies.
A young woman - who has a mysterious past - is then sent to find help in nearby planets to help them stand up to his rule.
Snyder added to THR: "This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a 'Star Wars' fan.
“It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”
The origins of the upcoming movie first started a decade ago with a pitch Snyder made for a 'Star Wars' movie.
Although there were no real discussions after the Walt Disney Company bought LucasFilm nine years ago, the filmmaker had planned a more mature take on George Lucas' franchise.
There were previous plans to transform the story into a series, but he soon decided to keep it as a feature film.
He added: "I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in.
"I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”
Snyder hopes to get production underway by early 2022.
He explained: "I've been working on this on the side for so long, it's pretty far along."
