Connie Nielsen has revealed that Zack Snyder persuaded 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins to cast her as Queen Hippolyta.
Zack Snyder helped Connie Nielsen to land a role in 'Wonder Woman'.
The 54-year-old actress has revealed that the 'Justice League' director persuaded Patty Jenkins to cast her as Queen Hippolyta in the superhero movie.
Connie told The Hollywood Reporter: ''It's funny because it was Zack Snyder who was the one that kept saying to Patty, 'I really think you should meet with Connie Nielsen. I really think she's right for this role.'
''Patty was like, 'Oh, no, she's this tough girl, and I'm not looking for a tough woman for this.' Zack then said, 'I really don't think so. I think you should meet with her.'
''So, Patty said, 'Okay, I'll meet with her.'''
Connie travelled to London to meet the filmmaker and they bonded ''immediately''.
She explained: ''I think I arrived and went straight from the airport to lunch with Patty at this Japanese restaurant.
''I just immediately fell into this comrades-in-arms kind of feeling with her, and we just bonded over the next four hours. We had the longest lunch, and it just felt like a conversation that was unable to end.''
The actress has hailed Patty, describing her as a ''natural'' director.
Connie said: ''She has incredibly strong instincts and a sense of how she's going to make a thing look and feel.
''She's truly a natural director.''
The release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Connie wants the film to be available to audiences in cinemas.
She said of the movie: ''I want it to be received well, and I want it to have the best odds of that.
''So, my fingers are crossed that the fans and environment around us will allow us to debut this film in the manner that it deserves.''
