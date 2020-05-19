Zachary Levi says that 'Shazam 2' is still ''on track''.

The 39-year-old actor will play the titular role in the DC Extended Universe sequel, which has had its release date pushed back to November 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but revealed that a script is in the works.

Zachary told Entertainment Tonight: ''It's still on track.

''Right now, they're writing an amazing script. I don't have any real details on that. I've got some generals and they all sound amazing.''

The 'Tangled' star added that film sets will be vastly different when the movie industry restarts following the global health crisis.

He explained: ''There's definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place. What these protocols are, I'm not sure yet.

''I'm doing my own due diligence as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also a producer and someone who's trying to create my own world out her in which to produce. I've been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don't know for sure.''

Zachary believes that the film industry could experience the ''oil rig life'' for the foreseeable future following the pandemic.

He said: ''I think that the future of the world for the next 18 to 24 months is going to look like the oil rig life - you go to work on an oil rig for six months, then you're at home and don't think about work at all.

''There'll be isolated quarantine types of facilities, whether it's our industry or whether it's the car industry. But I do believe through all the pain, sadness, this waiting period and these great little silver linings we're being given, that there will be a better world on the other side.''